Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 37,300 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Argo Group International worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Argo Group International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARGO opened at $19.40 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -35.43%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

