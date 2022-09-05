Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 99.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

