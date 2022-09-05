Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGFY opened at $28.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGFY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

