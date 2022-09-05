Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 399,000 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,273,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in E2open Parent by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after buying an additional 481,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $3,625,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,545 over the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

