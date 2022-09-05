Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3,665.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

