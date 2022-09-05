Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 332.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 475,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 214,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

