Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

