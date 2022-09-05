Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of SLM worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

