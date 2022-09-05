Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.96 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

