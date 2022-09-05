Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,754 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.83 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

