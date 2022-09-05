Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 63,260 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 2,151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of US Ecology worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

