Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,256 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5 %

EIX stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

