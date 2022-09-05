Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.99 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,567,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,060.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,419,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,960,000 after purchasing an additional 991,811 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares in the company, valued at $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

