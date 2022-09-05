Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 347,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

FCEL opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

