Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $509,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

