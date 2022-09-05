Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.02 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Envestnet worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

