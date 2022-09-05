Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX Price Performance

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $152.25 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

