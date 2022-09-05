Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.