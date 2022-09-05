Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.19 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,304 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,181,000 after buying an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

HIW opened at $30.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

