Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.32 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ABB by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ABB by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ABB by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

