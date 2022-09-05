Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 512.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Viasat worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 849,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

