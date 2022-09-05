Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.54 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15,544.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

