Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.96 Million in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.32% of Blucora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 45.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 222,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

