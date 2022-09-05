Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.10 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $25.88 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

