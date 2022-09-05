Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.15 Million in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.56% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.