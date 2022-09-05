Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.20 Million in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.97% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on III. StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

