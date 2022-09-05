Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 12.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Shares of GDDY opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

