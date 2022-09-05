Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,728,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 322,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

