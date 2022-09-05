Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $116.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

