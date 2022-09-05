Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 20,900 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.35% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $1,933,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $905.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

