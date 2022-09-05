Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $20,640,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

DY stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $120.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.