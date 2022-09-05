Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.27% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.