Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 763,900 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 763,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.21% of BGC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BGC Partners by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BGC Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

