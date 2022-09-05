Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $8,491,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.