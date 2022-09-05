Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,690,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

