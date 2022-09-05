Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,953 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

