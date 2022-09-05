Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $338.22 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.69 and a 200 day moving average of $310.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

