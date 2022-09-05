Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Livent worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth $49,491,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $18,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 4,027.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

LTHM stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

