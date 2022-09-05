Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 150,000 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,510,000.

NASDAQ:NPABU opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

