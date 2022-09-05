Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 276,343 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,343 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $7,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

