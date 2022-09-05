Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,596 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

BEPC opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

