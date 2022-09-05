Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 609,585 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 609,585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

