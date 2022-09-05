Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 88,900 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

