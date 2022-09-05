Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.27 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 19,504.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

