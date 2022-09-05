Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.38 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 97.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 76.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 81.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $267,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $50.30 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

