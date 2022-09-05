Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $3.39 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

