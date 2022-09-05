Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 132,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $674.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.56.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
