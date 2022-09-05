Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $123.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

