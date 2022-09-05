Hess Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a report released on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Stock Up 3.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HES. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. Hess has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

