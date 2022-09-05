HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,664 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

